Isuzu Motors India's Export Success: A 24% Surge in Commercial Vehicle Shipments

Isuzu Motors India announced a significant 24% growth in its commercial vehicle exports, achieving a notable 20,312 units in FY25, the highest among CV exporters in India. This uptick comes as the company leverages its manufacturing base in India to strengthen its global presence, particularly in the pickup market.

The Sri City manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh plays a critical role in this success, catering to diverse regional demands and offering both left-hand and right-hand drive vehicles across Asia and the Middle East. The facility recently celebrated rolling out its 100,000th vehicle.

According to Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, the export figures underscore the world-class quality and reliability of Isuzu's made-in-India vehicles. The company has also been enhancing its domestic network to better serve its burgeoning customer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)