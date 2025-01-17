Left Menu

Maharashtra Leads with First Dedicated AI Policy

Maharashtra is set to become the first state in India to establish a dedicated AI policy. The 16-member AI Policy Taskforce is developing the AI Policy 2025 to boost growth in AI-based industries, contributing significantly to the state's digital economy and future GDP goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:42 IST
Maharashtra government has announced the formation of a committee to recommend strategies for implementing the state's pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, as unveiled by the Minister for Information Technology, Ashish Shelar, on Friday.

The newly established 16-member AI Policy Taskforce is expected to helm the development of AI Policy 2025, aiming to leverage the burgeoning AI industry for Maharashtra's benefit. The State is on a trajectory to be India's first to launch a dedicated AI policy.

Minister Shelar emphasized that AI is crucial for the expansion of India's $600 billion digital economy, with Maharashtra's digital sector alone valued at Rs 6 lakh crores. The policy is intended to accelerate this growth, aligning with goals to reach a $1 trillion GDP, while anchoring on the Central Government's AI Mission Policy framework.

