Maharashtra Leads with First Dedicated AI Policy

Maharashtra government has announced the formation of a committee to recommend strategies for implementing the state's pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy, as unveiled by the Minister for Information Technology, Ashish Shelar, on Friday.

The newly established 16-member AI Policy Taskforce is expected to helm the development of AI Policy 2025, aiming to leverage the burgeoning AI industry for Maharashtra's benefit. The State is on a trajectory to be India's first to launch a dedicated AI policy.

Minister Shelar emphasized that AI is crucial for the expansion of India's $600 billion digital economy, with Maharashtra's digital sector alone valued at Rs 6 lakh crores. The policy is intended to accelerate this growth, aligning with goals to reach a $1 trillion GDP, while anchoring on the Central Government's AI Mission Policy framework.

