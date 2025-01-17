Dutch Government's Export Disclosure Decision Raises Concerns

The Dutch government has taken a significant step by opting not to disclose billions of euros in sales by ASML to China, a decision that has raised eyebrows. This policy shift means that exports of 'dual use' goods, previously part of routine disclosures in the Netherlands, are now kept under wraps.

This decision, confirmed by the Dutch foreign ministry, dates back to September 2023 and follows U.S. pressure to regulate ASML's sales of specific technology. The Netherlands now maintains a national list of goods with military significance, including ASML's DUV tools, requiring export licenses.

Critics like peace organization PAX argue that limiting information could hinder accurate assessments of military capabilities, which are vital for preventing conflicts. Despite an official report noting China as a significant importer of Dutch 'dual use' goods, the full extent remains unknown due to the exclusion of ASML's sales.

