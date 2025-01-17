Left Menu

Dutch Government's Export Disclosure Decision Raises Concerns

The Dutch government has decided to exclude billions worth of sales by ASML to China from public disclosure. This policy, influenced by U.S. pressure, limits access to data on 'dual use' goods, raising concerns over transparency in military capabilities assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:58 IST
Dutch Government's Export Disclosure Decision Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch government has taken a significant step by opting not to disclose billions of euros in sales by ASML to China, a decision that has raised eyebrows. This policy shift means that exports of 'dual use' goods, previously part of routine disclosures in the Netherlands, are now kept under wraps.

This decision, confirmed by the Dutch foreign ministry, dates back to September 2023 and follows U.S. pressure to regulate ASML's sales of specific technology. The Netherlands now maintains a national list of goods with military significance, including ASML's DUV tools, requiring export licenses.

Critics like peace organization PAX argue that limiting information could hinder accurate assessments of military capabilities, which are vital for preventing conflicts. Despite an official report noting China as a significant importer of Dutch 'dual use' goods, the full extent remains unknown due to the exclusion of ASML's sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025