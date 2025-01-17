India's Telecom Future: Spectrum Boost Paves the Way

The Union Cabinet has approved the refarming of 687 MHz for mobile services, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced recently. The decision moves India's total spectrum from 900 MHz to 1,587 MHz, with plans to reach 2,000 MHz by 2030. This strategic move comes as part of efforts to meet the mobile industry's growing demand.

According to Scindia, 320 MHz will be released immediately, with more to follow over the next few years. The government aims to arrange spectrum based on demand, addressing gaps to foster a robust digital telecom landscape. The Committee of Secretaries will continue to explore further spectrum allocations to meet the requirement.

Scindia emphasized transforming India into a telecom product nation by 2030 through collaboration with key stakeholders. The move was well-received by industry bodies like the Cellular Operators Association of India, which believes the initiative will bolster 5G services nationwide, aligning with the government's broader digital goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)