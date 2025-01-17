Karnataka Leads EV Revolution with Unmatched Infrastructure

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George announced on Friday that the state has established a leading position in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure across India.

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Karnataka boasts 5,713 EV charging stations, fostering a remarkable growth in EV adoption. Speaking at an Electric Vehicle Expo aimed at Secretariat employees in Bengaluru, George highlighted the state's status as an early adopter of EV policies since 2017.

The Electric Vehicle Expo serves to raise awareness and encourage government employees to transition to cleaner energy options. Noteworthy incentives such as dealer discounts and attractive loan schemes are being offered by participating EV companies to facilitate this shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)