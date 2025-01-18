Salt Typhoon: A Wake-Up Call to Fortify U.S. Telecom Security

A massive cyber-espionage operation known as 'Salt Typhoon' has hit U.S. telecom firms, allegedly linked to China, posing significant threats to national security, according to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, stepping down Monday.

Senator Ben Ray Lujan described it as potentially the biggest telecommunications hack in U.S. history. Despite Verizon and AT&T confirming they were impacted, both networks are now secure. The FCC recently voted to require telecom companies to implement cybersecurity risk management plans.

Incoming FCC Chair Brendan Carr criticized the commission's response, calling for stronger measures. Under Rosenworcel, the FCC has already worked to secure telecom infrastructure, including restricting Huawei and ZTE from obtaining equipment approvals and supporting a $3.1 billion congressional allocation to remove such equipment from U.S. networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)