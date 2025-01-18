Left Menu

Salt Typhoon: A Wake-Up Call to Fortify U.S. Telecom Security

The Federal Communications Commission highlights a massive cyber-espionage attack called 'Salt Typhoon' linked to China, targeting U.S. telecoms. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel emphasizes the urgent need to secure networks. Verizon and AT&T confirm exposure but assure network security. Incoming FCC Chair Brendan Carr calls for more robust deterrent actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 05:13 IST
Salt Typhoon: A Wake-Up Call to Fortify U.S. Telecom Security

A massive cyber-espionage operation known as 'Salt Typhoon' has hit U.S. telecom firms, allegedly linked to China, posing significant threats to national security, according to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, stepping down Monday.

Senator Ben Ray Lujan described it as potentially the biggest telecommunications hack in U.S. history. Despite Verizon and AT&T confirming they were impacted, both networks are now secure. The FCC recently voted to require telecom companies to implement cybersecurity risk management plans.

Incoming FCC Chair Brendan Carr criticized the commission's response, calling for stronger measures. Under Rosenworcel, the FCC has already worked to secure telecom infrastructure, including restricting Huawei and ZTE from obtaining equipment approvals and supporting a $3.1 billion congressional allocation to remove such equipment from U.S. networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025