Left Menu

VinFast Charges Into India: A Bold EV Venture

Vietnam's VinFast Auto is entering India with its VF 7 and VF 6 electric SUVs and plans a $500 million plant in Tamil Nadu by 2025. It seeks government incentives and aims to export to the Middle East and Africa, underscoring India’s market potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:27 IST
VinFast Charges Into India: A Bold EV Venture
  • Country:
  • India

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast Auto is set to introduce its VF 7 and VF 6 electric SUVs to the Indian market later this year, marking its entry into a burgeoning market with significant growth potential.

The company is investing USD 500 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The plant is anticipated to be operational by the latter half of 2025, following which the company plans to launch its vehicles.

VinFast is in discussions with the Indian government to leverage incentives under the country's new EV policy. Additionally, it aims to export India-manufactured EVs to regions such as the Middle East and Africa, thanks to Tuticorin's strategic proximity to port facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025