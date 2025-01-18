VinFast Charges Into India: A Bold EV Venture
Vietnam's VinFast Auto is entering India with its VF 7 and VF 6 electric SUVs and plans a $500 million plant in Tamil Nadu by 2025. It seeks government incentives and aims to export to the Middle East and Africa, underscoring India’s market potential.
- Country:
- India
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast Auto is set to introduce its VF 7 and VF 6 electric SUVs to the Indian market later this year, marking its entry into a burgeoning market with significant growth potential.
The company is investing USD 500 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The plant is anticipated to be operational by the latter half of 2025, following which the company plans to launch its vehicles.
VinFast is in discussions with the Indian government to leverage incentives under the country's new EV policy. Additionally, it aims to export India-manufactured EVs to regions such as the Middle East and Africa, thanks to Tuticorin's strategic proximity to port facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED Raids Target Tamil Nadu Minister Over RBI Guidelines Violation
Kalinga Lancers Aim for Offensive Triumph Against Tamil Nadu Dragons
BJP Blasts DMK: A Clash Over Constitutional Rights and Lawlessness in Tamil Nadu
Sangam Hotels' Golden Expansion in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Dragons Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers