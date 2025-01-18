VinFast Charges Into India: A Bold EV Venture

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast Auto is set to introduce its VF 7 and VF 6 electric SUVs to the Indian market later this year, marking its entry into a burgeoning market with significant growth potential.

The company is investing USD 500 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The plant is anticipated to be operational by the latter half of 2025, following which the company plans to launch its vehicles.

VinFast is in discussions with the Indian government to leverage incentives under the country's new EV policy. Additionally, it aims to export India-manufactured EVs to regions such as the Middle East and Africa, thanks to Tuticorin's strategic proximity to port facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)