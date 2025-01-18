Left Menu

Vecmocon Unveils Next-Gen EV Tech at Bharat Mobility Expo

Vecmocon Technologies, a leader in electric vehicle technology, is set to showcase innovative products at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Highlighting their commitment to EV advancements, they will present safety-focused BMS, AI platforms, and smart chargers. The participation underscores their strategic global expansion and dedication to enhancing the EV ecosystem.

  Country:
  • India

Vecmocon Technologies is poised to make waves at the Bharat Mobility Expo, showcasing cutting-edge electric vehicle innovations including Functional Safety BMS and AI platforms. Their presence signals a step forward in integrating advanced technology within India's burgeoning EV market.

The company's offerings, supported by global investors like Tiger Global and Blume Ventures, include high-efficiency chargers and smart swapping stations, addressing safety, cybersecurity, and efficiency in electric mobility. Vecmocon's solutions already power over 80,000 installations nationwide.

CEO Peeyush Asati emphasizes Vecmocon's commitment to sustainable EV solutions and international expansion, aligning with UN sustainable development goals. The Expo presents a platform for potential partnerships and industry growth, as Vecmocon continues to forge a path in the EV revolution.

