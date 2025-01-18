Left Menu

Revving Up for the Future: DELLORTO’s Innovations at AutoExpo 2025

DELLORTO showcases its Italian motor heritage at AutoExpo 2025, focusing on motorsport innovation, electric mobility, and aftermarket solutions. The brand reveals advanced technologies and products, highlighting its history and commitment to sustainable mobility with new throttle bodies, ECUs, and the PHDG carburettor, celebrating its rich legacy and future pursuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:32 IST
AutoExpo 2025 in New Delhi unveils the latest from DELLORTO, a brand steeped in Italian motor tradition. Centered on innovation, DELLORTO is spotlighting its DN4 initiative, encapsulating motorsport passion while branching into diverse areas like electric solutions and advanced aftermarket products.

The highlight includes vehicles equipped with DELLORTO technology, such as the Aprilia 457 and FANTIC ISSIMO CITY L1 electric scooter, showcasing the brand's commitment to sustainable and efficient mobility. A homage to its roots, DELLORTO also introduces the PHDG carburettor, a nod to company president Giuseppe Dell'Orto.

This strides parallel in combustion and electric domains mark DELLORTO's strategy to fuse historical mastery with forward-thinking innovations, aligning with the evolving demands for eco-friendly and high-performance motor solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

