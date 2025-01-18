Left Menu

Greaves Cotton Unveils Futuristic Mobility Solutions at Auto Expo 2025

Greaves Cotton Limited, a leader in engineering solutions, showcased their sustainable and innovative mobility products at Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Highlights included electric vehicles, charging systems, and pioneering engine technologies, embodying their shift from single-fuel operations to multi-fuel mobility innovations, driving eco-friendly changes in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:05 IST
Greaves Cotton Limited, a stalwart in engineering innovation, made waves at Auto Expo 2025, held at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, by unveiling a myriad of cutting-edge mobility solutions. The showcase aligned with their strategy to transition from a single-fuel entity to a robust, fuel-agnostic, multi-business enterprise, highlighting electric two- and three-wheelers, advanced charging solutions, and retail aftermarket accessories.

Significant products included the 'Made in India' e-motorcycle 'Xyber', 'Xpress' for quick commerce, and 'Xargo', a versatile electric three-wheeler. They also introduced the fast charger designed for efficiency and various upgraded vehicle models, such as the Nexus Exec and Magnus Neo, renowned for reducing CO2 emissions equivalent to planting millions of trees.

Senior executives like Nagesh Basavanhalli, Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Limited, emphasized their commitment to sustainable mobility, merging technological innovation with consumer insights. The company's vision aims to impact lives positively through eco-friendly and futuristic transport solutions, becoming a key player in India's journey towards green mobility.

