Crypto's Glittering Inaugural Ball: A New Era Under Trump

Cryptocurrency executives celebrated in style on Friday night ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, heralding a new era for crypto policy. The event, held at the historic Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, marked a significant shift in Washington's stance towards digital currencies.

Amid tidal shifts in crypto regulation, industry leaders from companies like Crypto.com, Kraken, and Exodus attended the first crypto inauguration ball, feasting on lobster rolls and Trump's go-to McDonald's fare. The event featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy.

Tickets sold out at $2,500 each, with VIP packages reaching $100,000 for exclusive access. The gala signifies a hopeful future for crypto adoption following significant challenges faced under the Biden administration.

