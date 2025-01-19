Left Menu

Crypto's Glittering Inaugural Ball: A New Era Under Trump

Cryptocurrency executives celebrated the incoming Trump administration's promise of favorable crypto policies at a lavish inaugural ball featuring Snoop Dogg and other performers. The event marks a hopeful shift for the crypto industry, anticipating deregulation and wider adoption of digital currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 03:45 IST
Crypto's Glittering Inaugural Ball: A New Era Under Trump

Cryptocurrency executives celebrated in style on Friday night ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, heralding a new era for crypto policy. The event, held at the historic Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, marked a significant shift in Washington's stance towards digital currencies.

Amid tidal shifts in crypto regulation, industry leaders from companies like Crypto.com, Kraken, and Exodus attended the first crypto inauguration ball, feasting on lobster rolls and Trump's go-to McDonald's fare. The event featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy.

Tickets sold out at $2,500 each, with VIP packages reaching $100,000 for exclusive access. The gala signifies a hopeful future for crypto adoption following significant challenges faced under the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025