In a dramatic development on Thursday, SpaceX's Starship rocket mission ended abruptly when the spacecraft exploded minutes after launch from Texas. The incident, which involved an upgraded Starship carrying a test payload, prompted airlines to reroute flights over the Gulf of Mexico as debris scattered, marking a setback for Elon Musk's rocket program. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, in coordination with Turks and Caicos officials, is investigating the fallout, though no injuries have been reported.

In Belgium, scientist Clement Martin is collaborating with federal police to create a groundbreaking scent mimicking the smell of dried bones, helping sniffer dogs locate long-missing remains. This innovation follows Martin's earlier work isolating the scent of decomposing flesh, now essential in training cadaver dogs across Belgium.

Meanwhile, archaeological explorations in Pompeii have uncovered an opulent private bath complex, providing insights into the affluent lifestyle of the Romans before the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. The newly unearthed site features hot, warm, and cold baths that could accommodate up to 30 guests, adorned with Greek mythological themes, showcasing the luxury of that era.

