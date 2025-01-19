Left Menu

Science Uncovered: Breakdowns in Space and Discoveries from the Past

A recent SpaceX Starship test ended in an explosion, impacting airline routes over the Gulf of Mexico. Belgian scientists are developing bone scents to aid in solving cold cases, while Pompeii excavations have revealed a luxurious bath complex from ancient Rome. Additionally, FAA investigates rocket debris incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, SpaceX's Starship rocket experienced a catastrophic failure minutes after its launch, prompting airlines to reroute flights over the Gulf of Mexico. The mission setback not only impacted airline operations but also marked a stumbling block for Elon Musk's ambitious space exploration initiatives.

Meanwhile, scientific advancements take a novel turn in Belgium, as researcher Clement Martin collaborates with federal police to develop a scent based on dried human bones. This groundbreaking work aims to enhance the capabilities of sniffer dogs in locating long-lost human remains, building on previous success with decomposing flesh scents.

An archaeological breakthrough in Pompeii has unveiled a lavish private bath complex, offering insight into the opulence of ancient Roman society. The discovery of this grand facility, complete with multiple temperature chambers and an adjacent banquet hall, underscores the cultural richness of the city prior to its demise in AD 79.

(With inputs from agencies.)

