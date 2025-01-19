In a dramatic turn of events, SpaceX's Starship rocket experienced a catastrophic failure minutes after its launch, prompting airlines to reroute flights over the Gulf of Mexico. The mission setback not only impacted airline operations but also marked a stumbling block for Elon Musk's ambitious space exploration initiatives.

Meanwhile, scientific advancements take a novel turn in Belgium, as researcher Clement Martin collaborates with federal police to develop a scent based on dried human bones. This groundbreaking work aims to enhance the capabilities of sniffer dogs in locating long-lost human remains, building on previous success with decomposing flesh scents.

An archaeological breakthrough in Pompeii has unveiled a lavish private bath complex, offering insight into the opulence of ancient Roman society. The discovery of this grand facility, complete with multiple temperature chambers and an adjacent banquet hall, underscores the cultural richness of the city prior to its demise in AD 79.

