UNESCO and MeitY Lead Stakeholder Consultation to Shape India’s Ethical AI Policy

The UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Ikigai Law as the implementing partner, hosted a two-day stakeholder consultation to advance the AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) initiative in India. The event, held on January 16th and 17th, 2025, at IIIT Bangalore and Nasscom AI Office, respectively, marked the second consultation in a series aimed at creating a comprehensive, India-specific AI policy report.

Building India’s AI Policy: A Collaborative Framework

The consultation series seeks to leverage AI RAM as a diagnostic tool to identify strengths, address gaps, and provide actionable insights for fostering responsible AI adoption across various sectors in India. The initiative aligns with the UNESCO Global Recommendation on the Ethics of AI, emphasizing transparency, inclusiveness, and fairness in AI governance.

Highlights of the Two-Day Consultation

Day 1: Engaging Stakeholders Across Sectors

The opening day convened representatives from government, academia, industry, and civil society to discuss strategies for aligning India’s burgeoning AI ecosystem with ethical and responsible practices.

Dr. Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Chief of Executive Office, Social and Human Sciences, UNESCO, stressed the importance of the RAM as a comprehensive snapshot of India’s AI landscape.

“Engaging diverse voices ensures that AI’s transformative potential is harnessed responsibly, contributing to societal well-being while addressing systemic drawbacks,” she said.

Day 2: Focus on Startups and the INDIAai Mission

The second day spotlighted startups, critical players in India’s AI ecosystem. Discussions centered on the INDIAai Mission, a ₹10,000 crore government initiative to empower AI innovation underpinned by safety, accountability, and ethical practices.

Shri Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, highlighted the government’s dedication to fostering an innovation-friendly AI environment through the INDIAai Mission’s seven pillars, which include:

Compute capacity and broad dataset access.

Skill-building initiatives to create a robust AI workforce.

Startup financing for indigenous AI solutions.

Safety and trust frameworks to ensure ethical practices.

“India is uniquely positioned to lead responsible AI development, with a focus on critical sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture. Collaborative efforts with academia, industry, and government can amplify AI’s benefits for societal good,” Singh stated.

Project Highlight: Parakh AI

As part of the INDIAai Mission’s Safe and Trusted AI Pillar, Parakh AI, an open-source framework for participatory algorithmic auditing developed by Civic Data Labs, was showcased. Mr. Deepthi Chand, Co-founder of Civic Data Labs, presented the project, emphasizing its role in enhancing accountability and fairness in AI systems.

Breakout Sessions and Key Discussions

Participants engaged in breakout sessions that focused on:

Governance frameworks to ensure ethical AI adoption. Strengthening AI infrastructure for scalability. Workforce development to equip professionals with future-ready AI skills. Sectoral AI adoption, particularly in areas like healthcare, agriculture, and education.

Towards a Comprehensive AI Roadmap

The consultation series reflects UNESCO and MeitY’s commitment to transforming the UNESCO Recommendations on the Ethics of AI into actionable policies tailored to India’s unique AI ecosystem.

These efforts will culminate in an India-specific AI policy roadmap, addressing governance challenges, maximizing opportunities, and setting benchmarks for responsible AI practices worldwide.

Looking Ahead

India’s collaborative and inclusive approach to AI policymaking places it at the forefront of global AI governance. As the nation progresses towards implementing its roadmap, it holds the potential to become a model for responsible AI adoption, particularly for countries in the Global South.

This ongoing initiative underscores India’s commitment to harnessing AI’s transformative power to build a secure, equitable, and innovation-driven future.