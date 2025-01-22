Eindhoven's Strategic Tech Infrastructure Investment

Eindhoven, known for its growing tech industry, is making strategic moves to secure its future as a technological powerhouse. The city intends to purchase Brainport Industries Campus (BIC-1), an industrial park pivotal to the region's tech manufacturing, notably involving computer chip equipment giant ASML.

The terms of this acquisition remain under wraps until city parliament's decision on February 25. This purchase is seen as a vital step in preserving crucial infrastructure, given the challenges faced with previous sales, such as the transfer of the High Tech Campus to Singapore's GIC for 1 billion euros in 2021.

BIC-1 serves not only tech giants like ASML but also hosts technical schools, startups, and companies like Meta. With plans to expand these facilities through constructions like BIC-2, Eindhoven invests in maintaining its leadership in attracting and retaining top tech industries.

