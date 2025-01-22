Left Menu

Eindhoven's Strategic Tech Infrastructure Investment

The City of Eindhoven plans to purchase Brainport Industries Campus to bolster its tech manufacturing sector with ASML's involvement. The confidential deal awaits city parliament's approval. The move is part of a broader effort to keep ASML's expansion within the Netherlands amid national infrastructure investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:10 IST
Eindhoven's Strategic Tech Infrastructure Investment

Eindhoven, known for its growing tech industry, is making strategic moves to secure its future as a technological powerhouse. The city intends to purchase Brainport Industries Campus (BIC-1), an industrial park pivotal to the region's tech manufacturing, notably involving computer chip equipment giant ASML.

The terms of this acquisition remain under wraps until city parliament's decision on February 25. This purchase is seen as a vital step in preserving crucial infrastructure, given the challenges faced with previous sales, such as the transfer of the High Tech Campus to Singapore's GIC for 1 billion euros in 2021.

BIC-1 serves not only tech giants like ASML but also hosts technical schools, startups, and companies like Meta. With plans to expand these facilities through constructions like BIC-2, Eindhoven invests in maintaining its leadership in attracting and retaining top tech industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025