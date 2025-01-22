MrBeast's Potential TikTok Takeover Stirs Interest

Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as MrBeast, recently sparked intrigue by suggesting he might buy TikTok to avoid a U.S. ban. His statement has attracted the attention of numerous billionaires eager to collaborate on such an acquisition.

Reports surfaced naming MrBeast in an investor group aiming to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations. However, his spokesperson, Matthew Hiltzik, clarified that Donaldson has not formally joined any bids, despite ongoing discussions.

The uncertainty surrounding TikTok's fate in the United States persists. Legal deadlines loom, and various parties, including influential investors and tech magnates, are eyeing potential takeover opportunities. The matter remains complex and unresolved as discussions progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)