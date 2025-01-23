Left Menu

Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25: The AI-Powered Smartphone Revolution

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 smartphones, featuring Google AI and Qualcomm chips, to boost sales against rivals. Despite being early in AI smartphones, Samsung struggles against Apple and Chinese competitors. The S25, offering features like 'Now Brief' and Snapdragon chips, retains its price points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 05:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to strengthen its position in the highly competitive smartphone market, Samsung Electronics unveiled its newest Galaxy S25 series in San Francisco on Wednesday. The innovative devices are outfitted with Qualcomm chips and Google's artificial intelligence, reflecting the company's strategic push for enhanced AI capabilities.

Featuring a personalized experience, Samsung's 'Now Brief' service on the new Galaxy S25 suggests tailored items such as user-specific news and environmental data. The phone can also process complex tasks with simple commands, although experts suggest that a standout AI application is yet to be seen in the market.

Notably, Samsung's decision to solely use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, eschewing its own Exynos chip, marks a significant shift in strategy. This comes amid mounting competition and the company's struggling foldable phones division, as Samsung aims to rejuvenate sales and solidify its standing against rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

