Stargate: Trump's $500 Billion AI Strategy

In a significant move, the 47th US President, Donald Trump, unveiled the Stargate project, a $500 billion investment aimed at accelerating the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.

This ambitious project, in collaboration with tech behemoths OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle, is touted as the largest AI infrastructure project in history. While trumpeting technological advancement, the President also revoked a crucial executive order from his predecessor, Joe Biden, raising alarms about AI safety and privacy.

With new data centers planned across the United States, concerns loom over the ethical use of AI, particularly regarding privacy violations and potential biases against minority groups. Critics argue this approach may prioritize speed over safety, putting vulnerable communities at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)