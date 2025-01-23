India's CCPA Challenges Apple's iOS 18+ Update

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Apple Inc. regarding alleged iPhone performance problems following the iOS 18+ update, as announced by Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.

The department acted after examining numerous consumer grievances, with the notice seeking an explanation from Apple on the reported technical issues.

This move highlights the latest round of regulatory scrutiny faced by the technology giant in India, which remains a critical growth market for smartphone manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)