Left Menu

South Sudan Halts Social Media Amid Unrest

South Sudanese authorities have suspended social media access for 30 days following violence sparked by videos of alleged killings in Sudan. The suspension affects platforms like Facebook and TikTok, aiming to curb further unrest. Recent riots led to at least 16 deaths and widespread vandalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:21 IST
South Sudan Halts Social Media Amid Unrest

In response to unrest provoked by videos of alleged killings in Sudan, South Sudanese authorities have imposed a 30-day suspension on social media platforms.

Napoleon Adok, Director General of the National Communications Authority, stated that the block aims to mitigate the violence in South Sudan stemming from social media posts related to events in Sudan's El Gezira state.

Mobile operators MTN South Sudan and Zain confirmed the block, preventing access to platforms like Facebook and TikTok. The move follows deadly riots that resulted in at least 16 fatalities and significant property damage in several South Sudanese cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025