South Sudan Halts Social Media Amid Unrest

In response to unrest provoked by videos of alleged killings in Sudan, South Sudanese authorities have imposed a 30-day suspension on social media platforms.

Napoleon Adok, Director General of the National Communications Authority, stated that the block aims to mitigate the violence in South Sudan stemming from social media posts related to events in Sudan's El Gezira state.

Mobile operators MTN South Sudan and Zain confirmed the block, preventing access to platforms like Facebook and TikTok. The move follows deadly riots that resulted in at least 16 fatalities and significant property damage in several South Sudanese cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)