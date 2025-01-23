Left Menu

Indian Tribunal Suspends WhatsApp Data Sharing Ban

An Indian appeals tribunal has paused an antitrust authority's five-year ban on data sharing between WhatsApp and Meta-owned platforms for advertising. The interim ruling allows WhatsApp to maintain operations in India, as the Competition Commission of India's order threatened its business model. A final verdict is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:13 IST
Indian Tribunal Suspends WhatsApp Data Sharing Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian appeals tribunal on Thursday put on hold a five-year ban by the antitrust authority that restricted data sharing between WhatsApp and other apps owned by Meta Platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, for advertising purposes. The move is a temporary relief for Meta as the tribunal reviews the case.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) made this decision to suspend the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) directive, which had significant implications for WhatsApp's business context. Meta argued that the ban could potentially dismantle WhatsApp's business model in India.

Meta, challenging the ban, informed the tribunal that it might need to reconsider its offerings in India, affecting users' personalized ad experiences on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. While Meta welcomed the tribunal's interim order, it also mentioned that the company is considering its next steps. No comment was received from the CCI regarding the ruling. Additionally, the tribunal insisted WhatsApp provide an opt-out option related to its 2021 privacy policy update, compliant with the November antitrust order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025