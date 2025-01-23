Left Menu

Infosys and Telangana Drive Job Creation with Major IT Campus Expansion

Infosys Ltd is expanding its IT campus in Pocharam, Telangana, in partnership with the state government. This expansion will create 17,000 new jobs. Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the project underscores Telangana's commitment to supporting industry growth and innovation in the technology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 13:48 IST
Infosys and Telangana Drive Job Creation with Major IT Campus Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys Ltd, in collaboration with the Telangana government, is set to expand its IT campus in Pocharam, creating 17,000 new jobs. This initiative reinforces their partnership and strengthens Infosys' presence in the region.

Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the agreement followed a meeting between Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. The expansion is part of a strategic plan to enhance the IT landscape in Telangana.

Phase 1 of the expansion will see the construction of new IT buildings with a Rs 750 crore investment, expected to be completed over the next 2-3 years, accommodating 10,000 people. This project highlights Telangana's commitment to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025