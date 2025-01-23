Infosys and Telangana Drive Job Creation with Major IT Campus Expansion

Infosys Ltd, in collaboration with the Telangana government, is set to expand its IT campus in Pocharam, creating 17,000 new jobs. This initiative reinforces their partnership and strengthens Infosys' presence in the region.

Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the agreement followed a meeting between Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. The expansion is part of a strategic plan to enhance the IT landscape in Telangana.

Phase 1 of the expansion will see the construction of new IT buildings with a Rs 750 crore investment, expected to be completed over the next 2-3 years, accommodating 10,000 people. This project highlights Telangana's commitment to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering sustainable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)