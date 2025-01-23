Infosys and Telangana Drive Job Creation with Major IT Campus Expansion
Infosys Ltd is expanding its IT campus in Pocharam, Telangana, in partnership with the state government. This expansion will create 17,000 new jobs. Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the project underscores Telangana's commitment to supporting industry growth and innovation in the technology sector.
- Country:
- India
Infosys Ltd, in collaboration with the Telangana government, is set to expand its IT campus in Pocharam, creating 17,000 new jobs. This initiative reinforces their partnership and strengthens Infosys' presence in the region.
Announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the agreement followed a meeting between Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka and Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. The expansion is part of a strategic plan to enhance the IT landscape in Telangana.
Phase 1 of the expansion will see the construction of new IT buildings with a Rs 750 crore investment, expected to be completed over the next 2-3 years, accommodating 10,000 people. This project highlights Telangana's commitment to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering sustainable economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Global Investment Drive: From Davos to Singapore
Trump Skips Davos in Favor of Virtual Address
WMO Secretary-General to Strengthen Public-Private Collaboration on Climate Adaptation and Early Warnings at Davos
Maharashtra CM Aims for Investment Boost at Davos 2025
Virtual Dialogues at Davos: Leaders Unite Amid Global Challenges