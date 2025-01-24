Left Menu

PURE-EV Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plans with New Factory and AI-Driven X Platform 3.0

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE-EV plans to establish a Rs 400 crore factory in southern India, aiming for 320 dealerships by 2027. The new X Platform 3.0 features Thrill mode, boosting torque and performance by 25%. Expansion includes international shipments of electric motorcycles to the Middle East and Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:12 IST
Electric two-wheeler company PURE-EV has announced plans to set up a new factory in southern India, with an investment of Rs 400 crore. The expansion also includes growing its dealer network to 320 locations by 2027, with an ultimate target of 800 by 2030.

Currently based in Telangana, PURE-EV produces electric scooters and motorcycles. The company aims to identify a new factory location within four months. Founder Nishanth Dongari revealed plans to ship motorcycles to the Middle East and Africa, while e-scooters will serve the domestic market.

The newly unveiled X Platform 3.0 introduces a Thrill mode that enhances performance by 25%, and it features predictive AI to ensure vehicle uptime. This innovation underscores PURE-EV's commitment to advancing electric vehicle reliability and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

