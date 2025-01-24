India's Data Centre Boom: The 2024 Surge

India's data centre market experienced remarkable growth throughout 2024, highlighted by the addition of 191 MW IT capacity and absorption of 407 MW, Savills India reported.

The increased demand stems from sectors such as hyperscalers, BFSI, and IT & ITeS, which heavily rely on data centre services to manage their operations.

As a result, more than 200 acres of land were acquired for development in key cities, fueling the country's burgeoning data infrastructure landscape.

