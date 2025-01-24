Left Menu

India's Data Centre Boom: The 2024 Surge

India's data centre market witnessed significant growth in 2024, with 191 MW of added IT capacity and 407 MW absorption. This boom is driven by increased demand from hyperscalers, and BFSI, IT & ITeS sectors. Over 200 acres of land were acquired for expansion across key cities.

India's data centre market experienced remarkable growth throughout 2024, highlighted by the addition of 191 MW IT capacity and absorption of 407 MW, Savills India reported.

The increased demand stems from sectors such as hyperscalers, BFSI, and IT & ITeS, which heavily rely on data centre services to manage their operations.

As a result, more than 200 acres of land were acquired for development in key cities, fueling the country's burgeoning data infrastructure landscape.

