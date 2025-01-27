Left Menu

Perplexity AI's Bold Proposal: Merging with TikTok's US Business Amid Political Tensions

Perplexity AI proposes a deal for the US government to own 50% of a new entity merging with TikTok's US business. The revised proposal allows ByteDance to retain some ties but excludes the algorithm. It seeks to address security concerns while attracting investors, with an IPO valued at $300 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Perplexity AI has made a strategic proposal to TikTok's parent firm, ByteDance, that could allow the United States government to own a significant stake in TikTok's US operations. This comes as a response to mounting political and security concerns.

The submission is a revised version of a previous plan that was initially presented before the US enforced a law to ban TikTok. The rearranged proposal suggests an entity where Perplexity and TikTok's US section merge, potentially opening the door for an IPO estimated at $300 billion. The unique selling point is that the government-held shares would lack voting privileges, ensuring limited interference.

If successful, the approach ensures that ByteDance maintains part of its existing association but strips the company of its proprietary algorithm. This aligns with the strategy publicly supported by Steven Mnuchin to dilute Chinese control, amid heightened interest from American investors and executives like Oracle's Larry Ellison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

