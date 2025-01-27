Godrej Enterprises Group to Invest ₹1,200 Crore in Digital and AI Solutions

Godrej Enterprises Group has announced plans to invest in excess of ₹1,200 crore in pioneering digital solutions and AI technologies over the next three to five years. The initiative underscores the conglomerate’s commitment to revolutionizing customer interactions and fostering a cohesive ecosystem.

Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director of GEG, stated that the focus is on harnessing cutting-edge digital and AI tools to elevate customer experiences and establish a unified customer-first ecosystem. This vision will be realized through significant expenditure on digital platforms and expansive skills development initiatives.

Further detailing the plan, GEG Chief Digital & Information Officer Vijay Balakrishnan highlighted the push towards expanding the group’s e-commerce capabilities. Chairperson and Managing Director Jamshyd Godrej is spearheading this initiative following the recent family restructuring, positioning GEG at the forefront of digital transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)