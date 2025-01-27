Godrej Enterprises Group to Invest ₹1,200 Crore in Digital and AI Solutions
Godrej Enterprises Group announced a significant investment of over ₹1,200 crore in digital solutions and AI technology over the next 3-5 years. The initiative aims to enhance customer experience, elevate employee skills via extensive training, and expand its e-commerce footprint under the leadership of Jamshyd Godrej.
Godrej Enterprises Group has announced plans to invest in excess of ₹1,200 crore in pioneering digital solutions and AI technologies over the next three to five years. The initiative underscores the conglomerate’s commitment to revolutionizing customer interactions and fostering a cohesive ecosystem.
Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director of GEG, stated that the focus is on harnessing cutting-edge digital and AI tools to elevate customer experiences and establish a unified customer-first ecosystem. This vision will be realized through significant expenditure on digital platforms and expansive skills development initiatives.
Further detailing the plan, GEG Chief Digital & Information Officer Vijay Balakrishnan highlighted the push towards expanding the group’s e-commerce capabilities. Chairperson and Managing Director Jamshyd Godrej is spearheading this initiative following the recent family restructuring, positioning GEG at the forefront of digital transformation.
