Innovation in Cardiac Technology: The Mechatronic Heart by LPU Student

Himanshu Patil, an LPU student, has developed a Mechatronic Heart to address heart donor shortages and assist advanced heart failure patients. This innovative device combines biology and technology to replicate human heart functions, offering potential in medical advancement, education, and as a temporary or permanent solution for heart patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:34 IST
A groundbreaking advancement has emerged from Lovely Professional University as Himanshu Patil, a student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, has developed the Mechatronic Heart. The invention aims to combat the global heart donor shortage by replicating key functions of the human heart using advanced mechatronics.

The Mechatronic Heart utilizes a sophisticated combination of servo motors, Arduino Nano microcontroller, and a 12-bit 16-channel servo controller to mimic heart functions with precision. This innovative device not only aids in medical applications but also serves as a valuable tool for educational and research purposes.

One of its standout features is the ability to simulate a heartbeat at 72 beats per minute, presenting it as a viable alternative for temporary or permanent heart function support. Beyond addressing medical needs, it offers scalability for future technological advancements, marking a significant step forward in medical technology.

