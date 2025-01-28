Left Menu

Kilburn Engineering Bolsters Market Position with Monga Strayfield Acquisition

Kilburn Engineering Ltd announced its acquisition of Monga Strayfield for Rs 123 crore, aiming to enhance its market position and expand its drying and heating technology offerings. Expected to contribute Rs 80 crore to Kilburn's topline, the acquisition aligns with its strategic growth vision.

Kilburn Engineering Ltd made headlines on Tuesday by announcing its acquisition of Monga Strayfield, a firm specializing in radio frequency drying and heating technologies, for a sum of Rs 123 crore.

This strategic move is anticipated to bolster Kilburn's standing in the market, enhancing its capabilities across essential industrial sectors. A company official confirmed the acquisition's integral role in executing Kilburn's long-term growth strategy.

The deal, expected to contribute Rs 80 crore to the company's topline, underscores Kilburn's ambition to expand its international presence in the drying and heating solutions arena, promising accretive benefits for its shareholders.

