Left Menu

Qatar to Host T100 Triathlon World Championship Until 2027

The T100 triathlon world championship will be held in Qatar for the next five years, offering over $7 million in total prizes. The series, born from a collaboration between the Professional Triathletes Organisation and World Triathlon, features American Taylor Knibb and Belgian Marten Van Riel as its inaugural champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:17 IST
Qatar to Host T100 Triathlon World Championship Until 2027

The T100 triathlon world championship is set to call Qatar home for the next five years, as the event's organizers confirmed. This longer-distance triathlon series, which includes a 2km swim, 80km bike ride, and an 18km run, offers a prize pool exceeding $7 million.

The triathlon series was launched through a partnership between the Professional Triathletes Organisation and World Triathlon. The inaugural event in November saw American athlete Taylor Knibb, 26, and Belgian athlete Marten Van Riel, 32, claim the first-ever women's and men's titles, respectively.

Set to run from December 11-13 in 2025, the final leg of the race will take place in Doha. The competition begins with swimming in the Gulf, followed by cycling and running routes that will meander through the cities of Doha and Lusail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025