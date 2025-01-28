Qatar to Host T100 Triathlon World Championship Until 2027

The T100 triathlon world championship is set to call Qatar home for the next five years, as the event's organizers confirmed. This longer-distance triathlon series, which includes a 2km swim, 80km bike ride, and an 18km run, offers a prize pool exceeding $7 million.

The triathlon series was launched through a partnership between the Professional Triathletes Organisation and World Triathlon. The inaugural event in November saw American athlete Taylor Knibb, 26, and Belgian athlete Marten Van Riel, 32, claim the first-ever women's and men's titles, respectively.

Set to run from December 11-13 in 2025, the final leg of the race will take place in Doha. The competition begins with swimming in the Gulf, followed by cycling and running routes that will meander through the cities of Doha and Lusail.

