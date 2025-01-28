Left Menu

Fintech Revolution: Seamless Transit with RuPay On-The-Go

Anq Digital Finserv has partnered with Pine Labs and NPCI to launch the RuPay On-The-Go feature on its Anq X Card, promoting cashless, unified access to public transportation across India. Additionally, Whizzo raises USD 4.2 million seed funding to advance materials science and establish a design lab for innovative textiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:54 IST
In a significant move towards cashless transit solutions, fintech platform Anq Digital Finserv has collaborated with Pine Labs and NPCI to launch the RuPay On-The-Go feature on its Anq X Card. This initiative is part of the Indian government's 'One Nation, One Card' vision, aiming to standardize transit payments across the nation and promote greater financial inclusion.

The feature enables users to navigate public transportation systems, including metros and buses, using a single card, eliminating long queues and cash transactions. "This partnership with Pine Labs not only provides a unified mobility solution but also empowers users to manage their wealth efficiently," stated Ashish Khandelwal, CEO of Anq Digital Finserv.

Moreover, Whizzo, a pioneering materials science company, has successfully raised USD 4.2 million in seed funding under the leadership of Lightspeed with BEENEXT as a participant. The funding will boost Whizzo's research and development efforts in materials science, focusing on creating sustainable textile solutions and enhancing supply chain infrastructure across Asia. Founder Shrestha Kukreja highlights their commitment to addressing industry gaps through innovation and global collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

