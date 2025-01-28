MobiKwik Leads the Charge with Full-Scale Launch of e-Rupee Wallet
MobiKwik, in partnership with RBI and Yes Bank, has launched India's full-scale Central Bank Digital Currency, the e-rupee wallet. This allows users to send and receive money via UPI, supporting peer-to-peer and merchant transactions. Currently, it is available to MobiKwik's Android users.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:52 IST
MobiKwik has made a significant stride in the fintech sector by unveiling a comprehensive version of India's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), dubbed the e-rupee, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India and Yes Bank.
The initiative positions MobiKwik as the pioneering digital wallet to implement a full-scale production version of the e-rupee, now accessible to Android users nationwide.
Offering a seamless transaction experience, the e-rupee wallet allows for both peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant exchanges through UPI, enhancing digital currency's interoperability and accessibility for everyday users.
(With inputs from agencies.)
