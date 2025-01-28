Market Jitters: S&P 500 Swings Amid Mixed Earnings and AI Developments

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 navigated through a volatile session as megacap stocks such as Apple helped arrest broader market declines amidst mixed corporate earnings reports.

General Motors shares fell sharply by 8.2%, even though the automaker released optimistic earnings forecasts. Concurrently, Boeing experienced volatility with a 6% rise after reporting its largest annual loss in three years. The Dow Jones ticked upwards by a marginal 0.01%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted slight gains of 0.12% and 0.54% respectively.

Nine out of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 ended in the red, led by declines in utilities and industrials. Tech stocks rallied after Monday's decline, particularly driven by AI advancements from Chinese firm DeepSeek and Nvidia's 1.5% rise despite a significant valuation drop the previous day. Meanwhile, economic measures by the Federal Reserve and tariff proposals from President Trump were closely observed for potential market impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)