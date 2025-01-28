Market Jitters: S&P 500 Swings Amid Mixed Earnings and AI Developments
The S&P 500 experienced volatility on Tuesday as tech giants like Apple helped limit declines. Mixed corporate earnings and AI-driven market events contributed to market fluctuations. General Motors' shares slid despite promising forecasts, whereas AI developments spurred skepticism about tech valuations. The Nasdaq and Dow showed slight gains.
General Motors shares fell sharply by 8.2%, even though the automaker released optimistic earnings forecasts. Concurrently, Boeing experienced volatility with a 6% rise after reporting its largest annual loss in three years. The Dow Jones ticked upwards by a marginal 0.01%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted slight gains of 0.12% and 0.54% respectively.
Nine out of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 ended in the red, led by declines in utilities and industrials. Tech stocks rallied after Monday's decline, particularly driven by AI advancements from Chinese firm DeepSeek and Nvidia's 1.5% rise despite a significant valuation drop the previous day. Meanwhile, economic measures by the Federal Reserve and tariff proposals from President Trump were closely observed for potential market impacts.
