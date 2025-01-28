Nasdaq Gains as AI-linked Stocks Rebound Amidst Tariff Concerns

Wall Street's major indexes climbed higher, aided by a rebound in AI-linked stocks. The Nasdaq led the charge as Nvidia shares rose 2.6% following a massive market value loss.

Despite General Motors' favorable quarterly results, shares fell due to tariff worries. Boeing's stocks also faced turbulence on reporting significant annual losses.

The technology sector spearheaded gains, overcoming Monday's dip attributed to competition from China's DeepSeek. Meanwhile, proposed U.S. tariffs evoked inflation concerns, and markets await key earnings and Federal Reserve's rate decisions.

