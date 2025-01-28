Left Menu

Nasdaq Gains as AI-linked Stocks Rebound Amidst Tariff Concerns

Wall Street's major indexes experienced gains, driven by the recovery of AI-linked shares. Nvidia rebounded after a significant loss. Concerns over proposed U.S. tariffs lingered, with potential impacts on inflation and Federal Reserve rate cuts. Eight S&P 500 sectors saw declines, but technology stocks rose, aiding Nasdaq's lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:53 IST
Wall Street's major indexes climbed higher, aided by a rebound in AI-linked stocks. The Nasdaq led the charge as Nvidia shares rose 2.6% following a massive market value loss.

Despite General Motors' favorable quarterly results, shares fell due to tariff worries. Boeing's stocks also faced turbulence on reporting significant annual losses.

The technology sector spearheaded gains, overcoming Monday's dip attributed to competition from China's DeepSeek. Meanwhile, proposed U.S. tariffs evoked inflation concerns, and markets await key earnings and Federal Reserve's rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

