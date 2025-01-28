European Retail Surge Defies Global Tech Tumble

European shares displayed resilience on Tuesday, closing at an all-time high as retail stocks sparked a rebound from Monday's global market turmoil triggered by the Chinese AI firm DeepSeek.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4%, led by retailers who saw a collective increase of 2.1%. Prominent names like JD Sports, Kingfisher, and Howden Joinery benefited, trading up by as much as 3.2%. Meanwhile, technology stocks showed minor recovery with a 0.3% uptick, assisted by Alten's impressive 7.7% rise post-earnings report.

However, the session wasn't without exceptions. AI-related stocks continued their decline, with ASM International and Schneider Electric dropping 3.7% and 7.5%, respectively. DeepSeek's burgeoning AI model previously unsettled tech investors, leading to significant sell-offs. This week, investor attention shifts to crucial rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and ECB, with expectations of a quarter-point cut from the latter, as analysts weigh future monetary policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)