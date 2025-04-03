Trade War Fears Slash Euro Area Bond Yields Amid ECB Rate Cut Bets

Euro area government bond yields saw a decline as markets ramped up bets on further European Central Bank rate cuts, following President Donald Trump's tariff announcement that fueled trade war apprehensions impacting global growth.

The U.S. declared extensive tariffs on imports, targeting a 20% levy on EU goods. This move prompted ECB officials to discuss the economic uncertainty, emphasizing caution as trade barriers might influence inflation directions.

German 10-year yields, a eurozone benchmark, decreased significantly, while experts noted that existing trade policy uncertainties are already affecting growth. Anticipation of U.S. economic slowdown and ECB policy adjustments has investors watching closely.

