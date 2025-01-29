Left Menu

DeepSeek's AI Breakthrough Sends Shockwaves Through Tech Market

Point72 Asset Management founder Steven Cohen recently praised Chinese AI startup DeepSeek for its advancements, viewing them as positive for artificial intelligence. Despite DeepSeek's news causing a tech stock downturn, Cohen argued it's a bullish sign. Point72's AI-focused fund gained 14% in three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 02:31 IST
DeepSeek's AI Breakthrough Sends Shockwaves Through Tech Market

Point72 Asset Management founder Steven Cohen voiced his support for Chinese AI startup DeepSeek at the iConnections conference in Miami, stating that its recent advances are promising for the future of artificial intelligence. DeepSeek's developments, despite causing a dip in tech stocks, including a 17% drop in Nvidia shares, are seen as bullish by Cohen.

DeepSeek's claim of technology on par with, or surpassing, leading U.S. rivals at lower costs triggered a market reaction. Cohen acknowledged the high valuation of great companies like Nvidia, indicating the inevitability of expensive pricing for leading tech firms.

Cohen emphasized the cyclical nature of technology developments, assuring investors of new companies rising from these innovations. He shared that Point72's AI-focused fund, established three months ago, has already achieved a 14% gain, reaching nearly $1.5 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025