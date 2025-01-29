Left Menu

DeepSeek Shakes Up AI Market: A Looming Threat to US Tech Giants

A Chinese startup, DeepSeek, has disrupted the global AI market, causing significant losses for US tech giants. Its new R1 chatbot reportedly offers advanced performance at lower costs, challenging the dominance of established players such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-01-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 09:36 IST
DeepSeek Shakes Up AI Market: A Looming Threat to US Tech Giants
  • Country:
  • Australia

Nvidia, the prominent AI microchip maker, experienced a record-breaking one-day loss, with nearly AUD 1 trillion (USD 600 billion) erased from its value. This drastic drop was triggered by the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, which unveiled its ground-breaking R1 chatbot.

DeepSeek's R1 chatbot, reportedly more advanced and economical than its competitors, sent shockwaves through the tech industry. The app has rapidly climbed to the top of Apple's free download list, redefining market expectations and sparking fears among investors about the future competitiveness of US tech giants.

Founded by Chinese hedge fund High Flyer, DeepSeek specializes in large language models and AI tools, challenging established norms with its cost-effective and less data-intensive technologies. Amidst rising concerns over data privacy and geopolitical risks, the new landscape poses significant questions about the future of AI and tech stock valuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025