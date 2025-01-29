Revolutionizing Workspaces: Wipro's IoT-Powered MyWiproVerse in Hyderabad

In an exciting development for future workspaces, Wipro Commercial & Institutional Business has inaugurated MyWiproVerse Hyderabad, a groundbreaking IoT-powered experience center. Unveiled in Hyderabad, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to inspire and revolutionize workplaces by integrating advanced technology, ergonomic design, and sustainability. By combining smart lighting systems aligned with human circadian rhythms and ergonomic seating solutions, the center offers a peek into what the future of office environments could look like.

The innovative space provides a comprehensive view of Wipro's cutting-edge offerings, including solutions for modern workplaces, industrial settings, and outdoor environments. It also features diverse seating solutions tailored for various sectors, such as executive offices, educational institutions, and public spaces like airports and hospitals.

Anuj Dhir, Senior Vice President at Wipro, emphasized the company's vision of creating spaces that foster collaboration, creativity, and productivity. The center not only serves as a showcase of Wipro's award-winning designs but also as a hub for businesses to experiment with smart, health-focused, and sustainable workspace innovations.

