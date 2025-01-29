Patria's Strategic Acquisition: Leading Europe's Defense Digitization

In a significant move to spearhead the digitization of Europe's defense sector, Finnish defense group Patria has acquired Belgian firm Ilias Solutions. The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, enhances Patria's capability in digital defense technology, utilized by over 30 countries and major air forces.

With the backing of new NATO member Finland and Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Patria aims to address capability gaps highlighted by the military aid extended to Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia. Ilias' advanced platform facilitates a transition from defect-based repairs to predictive maintenance and fleet management, as highlighted by Patria's Executive Vice President Jussi Jarvinen.

While the integration of data remains a challenge, Ilias' software introduces artificial intelligence to streamline military equipment management. The acquisition awaits regulatory approvals from several countries, including the U.S., Belgium, and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)