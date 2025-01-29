Left Menu

AI Revolution: High-Flyer's Ambitious Leap Towards AGI

High-Flyer, a quantitative hedge fund, built a $13.79 billion portfolio utilizing AI, but in 2023, shifted focus to AGI development. This move involved creating DeepSeek, an independent research unit applauded for its advanced models. Founder Liang Wenfeng pivoted investments towards AI-centric technology through Nvidia-chip supercomputing clusters, despite export controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:07 IST
AI Revolution: High-Flyer's Ambitious Leap Towards AGI

High-Flyer, a leading quantitative hedge fund, is making waves with its strategic pivot towards developing artificial general intelligence (AGI). The firm, which had previously built a significant portfolio using AI-driven models, announced in 2023 a comprehensive shift towards AGI research and development.

The company has founded DeepSeek, an independent research group that has been generating buzz in the technology sector. Under the leadership of the low-profile Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek's sophisticated AI models have earned praise globally, standing out within the Chinese tech landscape. Despite this recognition, the firm has faced challenges tied to the availability of computing power due to U.S. export controls.

To mitigate these challenges, High-Flyer invested heavily in Nvidia-chip based supercomputing clusters, powering its AI ambitions. With a keen focus on advancing AI technology, the firm's strategic investments underscore its long-term commitment to revolutionizing the AI sector, even as they navigate international trade restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025