AI Revolution: High-Flyer's Ambitious Leap Towards AGI

High-Flyer, a leading quantitative hedge fund, is making waves with its strategic pivot towards developing artificial general intelligence (AGI). The firm, which had previously built a significant portfolio using AI-driven models, announced in 2023 a comprehensive shift towards AGI research and development.

The company has founded DeepSeek, an independent research group that has been generating buzz in the technology sector. Under the leadership of the low-profile Liang Wenfeng, DeepSeek's sophisticated AI models have earned praise globally, standing out within the Chinese tech landscape. Despite this recognition, the firm has faced challenges tied to the availability of computing power due to U.S. export controls.

To mitigate these challenges, High-Flyer invested heavily in Nvidia-chip based supercomputing clusters, powering its AI ambitions. With a keen focus on advancing AI technology, the firm's strategic investments underscore its long-term commitment to revolutionizing the AI sector, even as they navigate international trade restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)