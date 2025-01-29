Ola Electric Set to Revolutionize the Industry with Gen 3 Scooter Launch

Ola Electric's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, announced that their highly-anticipated Gen 3 platform-based electric scooters will be unveiled later this week. Aggarwal emphasized that the new scooters surpass previous models in performance, features, and design, aiming to redefine the industry.

The official unveiling in Bengaluru is scheduled for January 31. Ola Electric anticipates that the Gen 3 platform will usher in around 20% savings in margins. These savings are projected to accumulate over the coming quarters as the new advancements are fully integrated.

During a recent call with analysts, Aggarwal outlined transformative changes included in the Gen 3 upgrade. This encompasses a re-architecture of both motor and electronic platforms, leading to cost reduction and enhanced power. Further innovations include simplification of electronic components and optimized fabrication processes to lower manufacturing costs.

