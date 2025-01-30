Zayo Group Poised for Major Acquisition of Crown Castle's Fiber Assets
Zayo Group is in the lead to acquire Crown Castle's assets, valued at over $8 billion. Owned by EQT and DigitalBridge, Zayo has surpassed TPG in the bidding. The acquisition, amid a booming fiber industry, aligns with infrastructure providers seeking expansion due to growing fiber broadband demand.
Zayo Group is reportedly front-runner to purchase Crown Castle's fiber assets for more than $8 billion, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. This acquisition could reshape the fiber network landscape significantly.
The deal involves Zayo, owned by Sweden's EQT and DigitalBridge, and has outpaced buyout firm TPG in the bidding process, sources revealed. The sale would encompass Crown Castle's fiber and small cell businesses that support wireless technology, underscoring the growing value of fiber broadband infrastructure.
If completed, this transaction would occur as the fiber industry experiences heightened acquisition activity, driven by the surging growth in fiber broadband, which boosts the appeal of infrastructure providers. Houston-based Crown Castle, with a market value of $38.2 billion, faces financial strain from fiber infrastructure investment costs, motivating a strategic pivot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
