Left Menu

Maharashtra to Roll Out 4,066 New Aadhaar Kits for Statewide Distribution

Maharashtra will distribute 4,066 new Aadhaar kits to facilitate enrolment and updates of the unique identification number. The distribution, set to begin on February 10, aims to replace faulty kits and meet rural demand. The kits are currently being tested by the UIDAI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:06 IST
Maharashtra to Roll Out 4,066 New Aadhaar Kits for Statewide Distribution
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Information Technology Minister announced on Thursday the state's plan to distribute 4,066 new Aadhaar kits. These kits, essential for enrolment and updates related to the 12-digit unique identification number, are slated for distribution to district collector offices across the state starting February 10.

The move comes in response to the demand from rural areas and a need to replace faulty kits. Of the 3,873 kits previously supplied in 2014, around 1,300 were reported problematic, with only 2,500 currently operational. This decision follows a review meeting with IT Secretary Parag Jain Nainutia.

The new kits are being tested by the UIDAI to ensure their readiness for deployment. Centres across Maharashtra continue to provide essential Aadhaar services such as enrolment, renewal, and address updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025