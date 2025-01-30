Maharashtra to Roll Out 4,066 New Aadhaar Kits for Statewide Distribution

Maharashtra's Information Technology Minister announced on Thursday the state's plan to distribute 4,066 new Aadhaar kits. These kits, essential for enrolment and updates related to the 12-digit unique identification number, are slated for distribution to district collector offices across the state starting February 10.

The move comes in response to the demand from rural areas and a need to replace faulty kits. Of the 3,873 kits previously supplied in 2014, around 1,300 were reported problematic, with only 2,500 currently operational. This decision follows a review meeting with IT Secretary Parag Jain Nainutia.

The new kits are being tested by the UIDAI to ensure their readiness for deployment. Centres across Maharashtra continue to provide essential Aadhaar services such as enrolment, renewal, and address updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)