Italy's Garante Blocks DeepSeek Over Data Privacy Concerns

Italy's data protection authority, Garante, has taken decisive action by blocking the Chinese AI application DeepSeek, targeting user data protection. An investigation has been launched into the companies behind the chatbot.

The Garante expressed dissatisfaction with DeepSeek's answers about the personal data it collects, its storage, and user notification processes.

Despite assertions by the companies that they do not operate in Italy and are not bound by European legislation, the application has been downloaded by millions globally within days. DeepSeek is causing a stir in the AI race, challenging American counterparts at significantly lower costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)