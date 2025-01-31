Italy's Garante Blocks DeepSeek Over Data Privacy Concerns
Italy's data protection authority, known as Garante, has blocked access to Chinese AI application DeepSeek and launched an investigation into the companies behind it. The authority is dissatisfied with DeepSeek's responses regarding data collection and storage, amid claims that European laws are not applicable.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's data protection authority, Garante, has taken decisive action by blocking the Chinese AI application DeepSeek, targeting user data protection. An investigation has been launched into the companies behind the chatbot.
The Garante expressed dissatisfaction with DeepSeek's answers about the personal data it collects, its storage, and user notification processes.
Despite assertions by the companies that they do not operate in Italy and are not bound by European legislation, the application has been downloaded by millions globally within days. DeepSeek is causing a stir in the AI race, challenging American counterparts at significantly lower costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FTC Targets Snapchat over Potential AI Chatbot Violations
Fake it till you make it? Why AI chatbots can’t truly apologize
AI Chatbots Revolutionize Delhi Assembly Polls Management
DeepSeek's AI Chatbot Ignites US-China Tech Rivalry
Meet Ryan: AI Chatbot Revolutionizing Global Labour Market At Riyadh Mega-Con