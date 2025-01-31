Left Menu

DeepSeek's AI Surge: A New Challenger to U.S. Tech Dominance

Chinese state-linked accounts celebrated the launch of DeepSeek's AI models, causing U.S. tech stocks to plunge. Graphika reported this effort highlighted China's capacity to challenge U.S. tech dominance, particularly in AI. DeepSeek's rise provoked warnings of a potential price war with U.S. companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 08:44 IST
DeepSeek's AI Surge: A New Challenger to U.S. Tech Dominance

Last week, Chinese state-linked social media accounts energetically promoted the debut of Chinese startup DeepSeek's AI models, which subsequently led to a sharp decline in U.S. tech stocks, according to findings by the online analysis firm Graphika.

The accounts, which included those of Chinese diplomats, embassies, and state media, emphasized media coverage of DeepSeek's launch, promoting the startup as a significant challenger to U.S. dominance in the AI sector, Graphika's report highlighted. This promotion took place across various platforms, including Elon Musk's X and Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, as well as Chinese services Toutiao and Weibo.

Graphika also identified a video with pro-China, anti-Western content on a YouTube channel resembling the Shadow Play influence campaign previously identified by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. Meanwhile, the U.S. Commerce Department is investigating if DeepSeek has used U.S. chips banned from export to China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025