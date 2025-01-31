DeepSeek's AI Surge: A New Challenger to U.S. Tech Dominance

Last week, Chinese state-linked social media accounts energetically promoted the debut of Chinese startup DeepSeek's AI models, which subsequently led to a sharp decline in U.S. tech stocks, according to findings by the online analysis firm Graphika.

The accounts, which included those of Chinese diplomats, embassies, and state media, emphasized media coverage of DeepSeek's launch, promoting the startup as a significant challenger to U.S. dominance in the AI sector, Graphika's report highlighted. This promotion took place across various platforms, including Elon Musk's X and Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram, as well as Chinese services Toutiao and Weibo.

Graphika also identified a video with pro-China, anti-Western content on a YouTube channel resembling the Shadow Play influence campaign previously identified by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. Meanwhile, the U.S. Commerce Department is investigating if DeepSeek has used U.S. chips banned from export to China.

