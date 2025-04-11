Left Menu

Bhagva: Bridging Faith and Technology for Digital Spirituality

Bhagva, a digital spiritual platform, successfully raised $1 million in funding to expand its tech infrastructure. The app offers online pujas, virtual temple visits, and other spiritual services, making spirituality accessible worldwide. Bhagva's mission combines traditional practices with modern technology for an immersive spiritual experience.

Bhagva, the innovative digital spiritual platform, has secured $1 million in Pre-Series A funding, led by Pradeep Nain, an Australian high-net-worth individual. This funding is poised to enhance Bhagva's technological infrastructure, optimizing operations to deliver an enriching user experience. The platform integrates spirituality and technology, featuring comprehensive spiritual services.

The app allows users to partake in online pujas and book pandit services seamlessly. Bhagva's virtual temple experiences eliminate geographical barriers, offering visits to temples from home. It also provides users with daily guidance through detailed Panchang and horoscope features, ensuring spiritual engagement for all ages.

Promoter Jagriti Motwani expressed, "This investment will deepen our offerings and empower users to connect with their faith intuitively." Bhagva is dedicated to enriching lives, merging traditions with technology, and empowering communities through culturally and economically uplifting initiatives.

