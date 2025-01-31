AET Displays to Revolutionize LED Technology at ISE 2025

AET Displays, a global leader in LED technology, is showcasing its innovative solutions at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 in Barcelona. Attendees can witness firsthand the cutting-edge LED solutions that the company offers, including the groundbreaking QCOB and COB MIP technologies.

The event, taking place from February 4th to February 7th, will feature AET's advanced LED solutions, designed for diverse applications like home theatres, retail displays, and transportation hubs. These solutions promise to enhance clarity, precision, and customer engagement across sectors.

Prashant Srivastav, AET Displays' International Marketing Head, expressed enthusiasm about using ISE 2025 as a platform to showcase their transformative LED technologies that drive industry change. AET continues to set benchmarks with over 25,000 installations and solid global partnerships, reinforcing its leading position in the LED display space.

(With inputs from agencies.)