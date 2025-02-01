Musk's Controversial Overhaul: Federal Workforce Transformation

In an unprecedented move, aides to Elon Musk have restricted career civil servants from accessing critical data within the U.S. government human resources agency, sparking concern about cybersecurity and oversight. This development comes as President Donald Trump initiates sweeping changes aimed at downsizing the federal workforce.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM), under Musk's influence, has seen a rapid installation of Musk-aligned officials. Some senior career employees have lost access to key data systems, sparking worry about the handling and security of sensitive federal employee data.

Concerns are mounting as Musk's team espouses an aggressive approach, even moving into the agency to facilitate round-the-clock operations. The lack of transparency and abrupt decision-making underline the significant influence Musk wields in government affairs, leaving many questioning the implications for federal oversight.

