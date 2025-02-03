Global Markets Tumble Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Global markets are reeling as investors confront the realities of Donald Trump's recent tariff threats. Asian equity indexes suffered aggressive selling, and futures suggest steep global declines. The U.S. dollar remains strong as other major currencies face pressure.

Investors anticipated possible mitigations to the proposed 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and prospective additional duties on China. However, the U.S. tariffs are set to affect $1.3 trillion of goods, exceeding 40% of U.S. imports. Quick retaliation came from Canada and Mexico, while China plans to challenge the tariffs at the WTO.

The prospect of tariffs on EU items also looms large. As Monday began, S&P 500 futures indicated a 2% drop, with even a steeper 2.4% decline for STOXX 50 futures in Europe. Analysts suggest that these developments pressure Beijing, potentially leading to further stimulus measures.

