Global Markets Tumble Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Global markets are experiencing significant downturns due to Donald Trump's tariff threats. Equity indexes and short-dated bonds are down, with major global currencies except the U.S. dollar also affected. Retaliations from China, Canada, and Mexico have been announced, while Trump's tariffs are set to impact $1.3 trillion worth of goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:02 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Global markets are reeling as investors confront the realities of Donald Trump's recent tariff threats. Asian equity indexes suffered aggressive selling, and futures suggest steep global declines. The U.S. dollar remains strong as other major currencies face pressure.

Investors anticipated possible mitigations to the proposed 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and prospective additional duties on China. However, the U.S. tariffs are set to affect $1.3 trillion of goods, exceeding 40% of U.S. imports. Quick retaliation came from Canada and Mexico, while China plans to challenge the tariffs at the WTO.

The prospect of tariffs on EU items also looms large. As Monday began, S&P 500 futures indicated a 2% drop, with even a steeper 2.4% decline for STOXX 50 futures in Europe. Analysts suggest that these developments pressure Beijing, potentially leading to further stimulus measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

