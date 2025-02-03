Trump's Cryptocurrency Venture: Profits Amid Ethical Concerns

Entities affiliated with President Donald Trump's $Trump crypto coin have amassed nearly $100 million in trading fees within two weeks, leading to substantial profits despite downturns affecting small traders.

The coin, experienced an initial surge before plummeting by two-thirds in value, sparking ethical concerns about Trump's potential financial conflicts of interest in the crypto domain.

Trump's involvement in cryptocurrency has been criticized by ethics experts, raising questions about regulations and transparency in his business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)